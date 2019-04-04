Whistle-Blowers Are Lining Up To Cooperate With House Democrats

It appears that one of Donald Trump's biggest fears may be coming true - disloyalty among the ranks of his loyal foot soldiers. After all, this is a man who hires and fires, tweets and makes international treaties based of who he believes is loyal or not. Well, this headline is going to make him very very unhappy tonight.

Politico is reporting that "dozens" of whistleblowers are lining up to talk to the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee about wrongdoing they have witnessed while working for the Trump White House or in levels of his administration.

Tricia Newbold, the whistleblower from the White House Personnel Security Office, is the most public member of the Trump Administration to publicly talk about what she has seen while working for Donald Trump, but she isn't the only one. She is just the only one who went public — so far.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say that a "small army" of whistle-blowers from all across the government have come forward and met with the House Oversight Committee to report misdeeds that they have seen while working for the Trump administration. A senior aide reports that the list numbers in the "dozens."

These whistle-blowers can provide information through hearings, transmission of information, or through handing over documents. Long-time committee staff told Politico that the number of whistle-blowers that have come forward since Trump took office is significantly higher than with previous administrations.

Of the whistle-blowers that came forward, some work at the White House. Newbold, who is a career employee of 18 years, came forward after she raised serious concerns about the granting of security clearance to 25 people that probably would have been denied clearance in previous administrations.

One of the interesting things about these whistle-blowers is that they are scared of what will happen to them if they are discovered. An aide told Politico:

“I’ve never seen this many whistle-blowers reporting waste, fraud, and abuse, and just general concern. On the flip side of that, I’ve also never seen whistle-blowers so afraid of what could happen to them if somebody finds out who they are.”

Republicans are displeased, to say the least. They have accused Rep. Elijah Cummings of running a "partisan" probe. I am sure Donald Trump won't be happy either.