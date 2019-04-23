White House Flips The Bird At Demands For Tax Returns

Steven Mnuchin has once again blown through a deadline to supply the Trump tax returns demanded by the House Ways and Means committee under a law which does not give Mnuchin an option. In fact, he shouldn't even be involved.

According to a Washington Post report, Mnuchin breezed through today's deadline, saying he will render a final decision by May 6th.

This is not how this works. Under the law, once the returns are demanded, the IRS "shall" turn them over to Congress. But Mnuchin insists that Chairman's demand for Trump’s tax returns "raises constitutional and privacy issues that needed to be resolved by the Justice Department" before he could make a decision on how to proceed. As if any of these crooks in this administration give even one damn about the U.S. Constitution. Please.

I think we all know how that will pan out, given William Barr's fealty to The Orange Throne, don't we?

It is time to make an impeachment list. William Barr can go first. Mnuchin next. And we'll save Trump for the third act.