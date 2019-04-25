Whoopi Goldberg Mocks 'Vindictive Angry Man' Trump Over WHCD

"The View" takes on Donald Trump literally ordering his staff to boycott the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

What a petty, vindictive, thin-skinned little man he is.

Abby Huntsman suggested Trump attend the dinner, show clips of reporters calling him a "Russian spy," they walk out and say "I'm still here."

Whoopi had the perfect answer for her: "Yeah, but that's not funny."

Whoopi then turned her attention to how a real president treats the WHCD:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: If you’re in the public eye – somebody’s got something to say. Somebody will always crack on you. What you can’t do is go after them personally. You can’t go after their family. You can’t retaliate. That’s not how that works. If you can’t take it, you shouldn’t be in the job, because everybody is kicking your ass as president. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on. Every president has taken it, and taken it like champs…He does not.”

He had no problem with the MTV Roast a few years back, maybe because they PAID him.