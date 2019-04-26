You'll Never Guess Why White Supremacy Terrorist May Be Released

"The Coast Guard lieutenant accused of planning a terror plot against politicians and journalists and TV hosts will not face terrorism-related charges and could be released," Mika Scarborough said.

"The Associated Press reports that a federal judge said that 50-year-old Christopher Hasson is eligible to be released on bail as he awaits trial on drug and firearm charges because prosecutors have not charged him with any terrorism-related offenses. U.S. District Court Judge Charles Day said yesterday he still had grave concerns about Hasson and could not justify holding him.

"He could be released in the coming days after the judge sets conditions. Judge Day said he will hold another hearing to work out a supervision arrangement that will include electronic monitoring and other measures before Hasson's release. In new court filings this week, federal prosecutors argue that hassan, quote, continues to pose a serious danger. However, his attorneys say the accusations against him are overblown."

Joe Scarborough asked Palm Beach County prosecutor Dave Aronberg to explain.

"Dave, help me out here, this guy was found with a massive weapons cache, silencers, which obviously are used only for the purpose of quieting guns when you're shooting people. He had a manifesto, was inspired by a Norwegian terrorist who gunned down 70 children in a summer camp, a white nationalist, and he had Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Democratic candidates running for office as well as TV hosts, yours truly, on that list.

"He had the means to carry out his manifesto, his murderous manifesto, and basically he wanted to decapitate the Democratic party. How does a judge, first of all, let him go? And secondly, how does Attorney General Barr sit on this case and not let his U.S. attorneys charge this guy with something else?"

"The reason why so many prosecutors have dark circles under their eyes is because we lose sleep over cases like this," Aronberg said.

"Here you've got a self-professed white nationalist with a stockpile of weapons and ammunition with his target list and manifesto, and the judge himself said he needs supervision, he's got grave concerns, he needs eyes and ears on him like nobody's business. But the law is what it is and he's not being charged with international terrorism, he's not even being charged with violent crimes which could keep him behind bars. As far as whether he should be charged with domestic terrorism, there is no separate federal statute."

Later on, Mika had this to say.

“These are the things that you find after a massacre and you go, ‘Oh, these are the warning signs, we should have noticed them,'” she said. “I say this as the wife of someone who is on that list, so you may hear a little intensity in my voice, but I think Trump’s doing this! How can I not do that math in my mind that the attorney general is making a clear decision here to make sure the lives of people who are being targeted continue to be in danger?”

How can you successfully argue otherwise? Trump wants anyone who criticizes him to be very afraid.

He will continue to fan the flames for extremists like these, and the Republican party will keep their mouths shut. (America, f*ck yeah!)

Hey Mika, maybe you and Joe should stop inviting these Silent Republicans on your show?