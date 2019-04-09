YouTube Shuts Down Racist Chat, Gohmert Calls It 'Hate Hoax'

Louie Gohmert is the gift that keeps on giving to White Nationalists. He threw out the term "hate hoax" in a Congressional hearing.

Is "Hate Hoax" a Frank Luntz term? Because conservatives are using it bigly in an attempt to erase the crimes of White Nationalists.

Earlier today YouTube shut down both official comment streams and a White Nationalist comment stream (which was FUNDRAISING on YouTube) because they contained hate speech.

YouTube confirms that they had to close down the comment sections on the white nationalism hearing livestreams due to hate speech.https://t.co/s42ueCLKm7 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 9, 2019

When Chairman Jerry Nadler read to the committee a report that these comment threads had happened (verifiable fact) and that YouTube had shut them down (YouTube was in the hearing to BRAG about doing so), Gohmert asked for a point of order:

"Are these hate hoaxes?" said the Texas Republican

Nadler hardly wanted to give him the time of day: "It's what I read from the report."

This is the standard argument on the right since Jussie Smollett, that ALL hate crimes are "hoaxes" unless they can be pinned on Antifa or some imaginary "Left." Burnt churches in Louisiana, anything claimed by Black Lives Matter, all claims of anti-Muslim hate speech. It's like InfoWars redux.

"All hate crimes are hoaxes except for the ones we can't deny, which were, of course, carried out by leftists" https://t.co/tMI21LGAho — Shake's Takes (@Shake1n1bake) April 9, 2019

Fox News is promoting this nonsense, of course.