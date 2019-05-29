Alysin Camerota Holds Indiana AG's Feet To The Fire Over Abortion Law

Before you watch this clip in which Alysin Camerota pins down Indiana's attorney general over their abortion law, you should know Curtis Hill, a Republican, is considered a rising star in his party. So naturally he has to master the art of repeating nonsense in a sincere tone, because one day it will be used in a campaign ad.

And this is one reason I really like Camerota: She doesn't play the insider game. She just pushes and pushes in a way that gets her point across, whether they answer or not. Just watch her.

Now, imagine the sheer cynicism of a Republican saying you should outlaw abortions in the case of a fetus with severe abnormalities because it's discrimination on basis of disabilities.

Not really. It's on the basis of severe financial and emotional stress on that family. And it's being imposed by the party that simply won't give adequate financial support to the programs that relieve some of that stress.

Some families can handle it. Some families can't. It's not for ambitious, cynical Republicans to decide.