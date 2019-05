Born on this day in 1944. Happy 75th birthday to Donovan Philips Leitch.

"Sunshine Superman" was the only song by him to reach number one in the USA. It did that feat in the summer of 1966 which is quite appropriate as it still is a quintessential song of summer.

Two of the hired studio musicians that played on this recording session for this song were Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

What are you listening to tonight?