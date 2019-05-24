CNN Host Slams 'Stupid' And 'Dangerous' Doctored Video

Kate Bolduan spoke for me this morning when she went through the issues raised by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani's promotion of doctored videos of Nancy Pelosi with CNN Political Director David Chalian Friday morning.

"This is so stupid that someone would try to push it around but it's also super dangerous that this isn't on some far reaches of the dark internet," Bolduan said. "This is the President of the United States saying this about any American especially the Speaker of the House."

Golly, ya think?

Chalian pointed out later in the discussion that the Pelosi video smears were part of a larger attempt to project onto her a negative impression. It's what Trump does to anyone he opposes.

"What Rudy Giuliani is saying here is that he's justifying the dissemination of a completely manufactured, doctored video to create a false impression," Chalian argued. "He's trying to compare that to something that Nancy Pelosi said about the President in front of a roomful of reporters at a press conference where she was taking questions.

He continued, "The things are not comparable and this is part of -- you can see what's happening here, right? You saw yesterday the president started calling her Crazy Nancy, saying she's lost a step. They're trying to build a narrative, a real negative frame around Nancy Pelosi because he sees her now as the most fierce political opponent he's facing."

As Bolduan said in the beginning, it's stupid and dangerous. I have more to say to social media companies enabling this, but I'll save that for a different post.

