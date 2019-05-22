Democrats! DRACARYS

It’s time for the Democratic Party to put away their playthings, take off their kid gloves and tackle the narcissistic tyrant that inhabits the Oval Office. Full Stop. Better yet, burn his corrupt administration to the ground, Drogon-style.

Robert Mueller’s report paves the way for an impeachment hearing all by itself. Initially holding Congressional investigations was a smart way for Dems to begin their takeover of the House, but since Trump is refusing and blocking every avenue of oversight, enough is enough.

Trump acts like a whiny, juvenile wretch running amok through the halls of Congress; through the Constitution, and through the dignity of the presidency, all in an effort to glorify his ego and his warped sense of entitlement.

All the while lining his and his family member's pocketbooks full of gold.

The time for calculating, slow playing and finding safe paths against an uncontrollable and corrupt imbecile are over.

The Trump administration consistently tramples on the rights of the poor, the LGBTQ community, minorities, the right to make a living wage, healthcare for all, federal court rulings and they do it with glee.

With glee!

And did I tell you Don McGahn just refused a congressional subpoena?

You would have thought the unprecedented and unconscionable move by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to refuse a Supreme Court nomination to President Obama after Justice Scalia passed away in February 2018 would have clued the Dems on just how corrupt and craven the entire GOP is.

A president isn’t elected for a 38-month term, even Democratic presidents.

Republicans in Congress swore their duty to the Constitution: To " support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and to "bear allegiance" to the Constitution, yet Mitch McConnell and his partners in crime stomped on it anyway, with no consequences and big rewards.

Up is down and blue is green when Republicans are in charge. And they do not care what you think, ever.

The Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate with any congressional oversight must be the last straw for the Speaker of the House.

Steve Mnuchin is laughing at his legal obligation to turn over Trump’s tax returns to Chairman Neal.

Don McGahn's refusal should be a bridge too far for those taking a wait-and-see approach.

We are the people, we are the working class, and we elected a new Congress to rein him in.



The House of Representatives, in accordance with our Democratic system of representation, being duly elected to be a check on the presidency has every right to investigate Trump, and they must do so by whatever means necessary.

He must be forced to comply, either by the courts or by fines or by locking them up.

Republicans always play for keeps. It's time the Democratic Party does the same.