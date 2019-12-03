Winter Donation Drive

Read time: 2 minutes
Bombshell Impeachment Report Released By House Intelligence Committee

This report lays out a damning order of events and crimes committed by the most corrupt person to ever hold the office of the President of the United States.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
The much anticipated Impeachment Report was released on Tuesday and is even more damning than anyone expected. It lays out an extensive plot to utilize bribery and extortion to try to force another government to investigate a political adversary and then a months long stone walling effort to obstruct justice. Truly wide ranging and egregious abuse of power that warrants impeachment as the only remedy to correct these offenses.

Twitter had thoughts:

And this fun tidbit --- Mueller report items may be added (cough cough) Obstruction (cough cough)

And this nugget:

Read more about the Nunes calls here.

Reminder: Hearings begin in the House Judiciary TOMORROW! And after months of whining about not being able to be there to question witnesses or be involved, Trump has refused to even participate.

We will be running a live stream for the duration of the hearings. According to Rep. Welch, experts will address the details in this report and whether they rise to the level of impeachable conduct.


The full report with exhibits is below.

Full Report HPSCI Impeachment Inquiry - 20191203 by Karoli on Scribd

