Bombshell Impeachment Report Released By House Intelligence Committee

The much anticipated Impeachment Report was released on Tuesday and is even more damning than anyone expected. It lays out an extensive plot to utilize bribery and extortion to try to force another government to investigate a political adversary and then a months long stone walling effort to obstruct justice. Truly wide ranging and egregious abuse of power that warrants impeachment as the only remedy to correct these offenses.

Twitter had thoughts:

Breaking: House Intel Cmte’s impeachment report is out, finding "President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection." https://t.co/rVlRfD6PTq — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 3, 2019

Im only halfway through the House Intel impeachment report, ‘ I can barely take it. Reading the full narrative is nightmarish. That this has happened - with no dispute of facts - and people like @LindseyGrahamSC don’t care shows how inexplicably antiAmerican @gop has become. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 3, 2019

And this fun tidbit --- Mueller report items may be added (cough cough) Obstruction (cough cough)

Schiff says his committee’s report outlines in “considerable detail” a “scheme” that began before ouster of Yovanovitch to help Trump politically. He also said that he expects House Judiciary will look at adding elements of the Mueller report as part of articles of impeachment — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 3, 2019

And this nugget:

Pretty remarkable that the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report includes call records between Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes—the top Republican on the committee.https://t.co/ajkHFYMKLy pic.twitter.com/MZxpGvm9Z4 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 3, 2019

Read more about the Nunes calls here.

Reminder: Hearings begin in the House Judiciary TOMORROW! And after months of whining about not being able to be there to question witnesses or be involved, Trump has refused to even participate.

We will be running a live stream for the duration of the hearings. According to Rep. Welch, experts will address the details in this report and whether they rise to the level of impeachable conduct.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The full report with exhibits is below.

Full Report HPSCI Impeachment Inquiry - 20191203 by Karoli on Scribd