BOMBSHELL: New Details Of A Call Between Trump And Sondland Confirm Extortion

In his opening statement, and subsequent questioning by Daniel Goldman, Ambassador Taylor outlined details of a prevously unknown phone call between Sondland and Donald Trump. As Taylor reports it, a staffer of his was able to overhear a phone conversation between Sondland and Trump during which Trump asked about the status of "investigations."

"In the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv," Taylor testified. "The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.'"

"Mr. Sondland told Mr. Trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward," Ambassador Taylor said.

Following the call, the member of Taylor's staff asked Sondland what "President Trump thought about Ukraine."

Sondland replied, "President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden."

The investigations alluded to are into Hunter Biden, Burisma and imagined 2016 election interference by Ukraine.