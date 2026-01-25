Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, U2 performs, Sunday Bloody Sunday. We all need to fight. Take as inspiration Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who turns 47 today. Happy birthday, Mr. President!

Balloon Juice reports on the latest ICE murder (at least as I write this), and they are correct: we're gonna need Nuremberg-style trials when this era is over.

Wonkette reminds us that all we have is us.

Before the most recent ICE murder in Minneapolis, Pharyngula has some news of the successful General Strike in Minnesota.

hackwhackers asks is it America first or America Alone?

Bonus Track: Sluggish reports on the Amazon agitprop , er, documentary about Eva Braun , er, Melania.

