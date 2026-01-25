Mike’s Blog Round-Up

And the battle's just begun / There's many lost, but tell me, who has won?
By TengrainJanuary 25, 2026

Above, U2 performs, Sunday Bloody Sunday. We all need to fight. Take as inspiration Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who turns 47 today. Happy birthday, Mr. President!

Balloon Juice reports on the latest ICE murder (at least as I write this), and they are correct: we're gonna need Nuremberg-style trials when this era is over.

Wonkette reminds us that all we have is us.

Before the most recent ICE murder in Minneapolis, Pharyngula has some news of the successful General Strike in Minnesota.

hackwhackers asks is it America first or America Alone?

Bonus Track: Sluggish reports on the Amazon agitprop, er, documentary about Eva Braun, er, Melania.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

