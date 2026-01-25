Ghoul Jesse Watters: 'These Detention Centers Are Amazing!'

Jesse Watters wants all these migrants being sent to Trump's Gulags to know how lucky they are.
By HeatherJanuary 25, 2026

Jessica Tarlov brought a brief moment of sanity to this Friday's The Five on Fox while discussing the abuses everyone is seeing from Trump's ICE thugs, but it was immediately followed by this disgusting rant by her cohost Jesse Watters.

Watters started things off by lying about the detainee that died in ICE custody in Texas earlier this month, claiming that it had just been debunked when the opposite is true, before going on about how great things are for the people being rounded up into these detention centers.

WATTERS: You're also saying that someone was murdered at a detention facility. It's already been debunked weeks ago. The guy was trying to commit suicide, and the people were trying to save his life, alright?

These detention centers are amazing. You get dental care.

TARVLOV: Jesse–

WATTERS: ...you get free healthcare. Have you ever seen the kind of concierge healthcare services they have at these detention facilities?

TARLOV: I saw Alligator Alcatraz. Yeah.

WATTERS: Where did this guy come from?

TARLOV: Jesse, then you go. Go live in there.

WATTERS: This guy came from Ecuador without running water, Jessica. He’s lucky to have these types of services.

Watters then proceeded to defend the indefensible, blaming the father for the detention of the 5-year-old that ICE kidnapped this week and accusing Tarlov and Democrats of being in favor of wanting to allow undocumented immigrants who are criminals to stay in the United States.

Jesse Watters pretends to be a Christian, so he should know, there's a special place in hell waiting for him if his beliefs are true.

I think our former contributor here, Jon Perr, hit this one on the nose:

As did others:

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
