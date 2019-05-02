Fox & Friends Cries Crocodile Tears After Mazie Hirono Is Mean To Bill Barr

The kids on the Fox & Friends were wailing this morning at Hawaiian Senator Mazie Hirono for being so mean to Trump and Bill Barr. Hirono called Trump "a grifter" (which he is), and Brian Kilmeade starting balling, saying that was so insulting and disrespectful.

Yeah, whatever. Amusing though.

Source: Raw Story

The hosts of “Fox & Friends,” who normally delight whenever President Donald Trump lobs personal insults at his political foes, were deeply offended on Thursday that Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) would refer to Trump as a “grifter.”

Reacting to Hirono grilling Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday, co-host Brian Kilmeade complained that the Democratic senator didn’t give either Barr or Trump the proper respect that they’re owed.

“Sen. Hirono, so inappropriate!” Kilmeade fumed. “I don’t care if anything happens in the future with future presidents or senators, for her to come out there and for her first words to be, ‘You and this grifter president,’ goes out and says the most disparaging things. Do they know people are watching around the world? Is that what the people of Hawaii want?”