Media Bites
5/31/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
How Fox News Uses White Supremacist Language
It's really happening. Fox News is a White Power Network. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Thanks to Business Insider.
Open thread below...
