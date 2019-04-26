Fox Reporter John Decker Blasts Colleagues For Sounding Like 'White Supremacy Chat Room'

Joe Biden announced his presidential campaign denouncing Donald Trump's infamous "very fine people on both sides" comments while playing an extended video of the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.

This initiated an email discussion between a slew of Fox News reporters debating how to cover the issue. It took John Decker (WH press pool reporter for Fox Radio) to call out his colleagues for defending Trump's irredeemable and disgusting statements.

FTVLive obtained the email conversation, which showed that a few Fox News "straight reporters" are just as much White Nationalist propagandists as many of the prime-time Fox News hosts. Fox News is a propaganda arm of the Trump administration. And they went as far as using Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister who helped defeat the Nazis, to defend Trump's horrific statements.

Whether you support Joe Biden or not, the fact that he shook Trump up after his video release yesterday is a very positive thing. If you re-watch Trump's press briefing in the lobby of Trump Tower in August 2017, you can see how angry and belligerent he was, promoting the notion that there are some "very fine people" in the Neo-Nazi march.

Neo-Nazis are real-life human monsters. We all know what Adolf Hitler did during World War II and any person that considers his followers "very fine people" is sick, twisted and inhuman.

It doesn't matter if they kiss their kids on the cheek after they make their lunch and send them off to school. They promote hatred, violence, and murder against Jews and other minorities. And Heather Heyer was indeed murdered by a vile person attending that anti-Semitic march that Trump defended.

Trump (and his propaganda network Fox News) are blurring the lines between so-called "normal Republicans" and the neo-Nazi white supremacist march. If you support Trump because he's Republican, you also support "Jews will not replace us" with Tiki torches in hand. This isn't just about taking down of Confederate statues. If you're with Trump, you're with white supremacists, and you can't pretend to be horrified at the events that took place in Charlottesville.