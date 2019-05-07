Inside Edition Corners Prosperity Preachers About Their Million-Dollar Jets

Inside Edition looked at the luxurious private jets Pastor Jesse Duplantis and Kenneth Copeland require in order to do "God's work."

Pastor Jesse Duplantis zips around in a Dassault Falcon 50 jet paid for by his church. Inside Edition found him boarding his plane with his wife for a short one-hour flight from Fort Worth, Texas, to his home outside New Orleans. [...] Duplantis now wants an upgrade to a $54 million Dassault 7X that comes with lavish interiors. Only the wealthiest people in the world can afford such luxury. When he did not respond to Inside Edition’s requests for an interview, Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero met him at a book signing. “Hi, I’m from Inside Edition, I'd love for you to set the record straight, sir, why do you need a $54 million jet?” she asked. “We're not doing any kind of interviews now, I’m in a book signing,” he said.

His security people strong-armed her. More of that "God's work."

When Lisa Guerrero caught up with Kenneth Copeland, she asked a pointed question.

“You said that you don’t like to fly commercial because you don’t want to get into a tube with a bunch of demons. Do you really believe that human beings are demons?” she asked him. “No I do not and don’t you ever say I did,” Copeland responded. Copeland said the jet is important to his ministry. “If I flew commercial, I’d have to stop 65% of what I’m doing." “How much did you pay for Tyler Perry's Gulfsteam jet for example?” Guerrero countered. “Well, for example, that's really not of your business,” he replied. “Isn't it the business of your donors?” she asked. “Listen, he made that airplane so cheap for me, I couldn't help but buy it,” Copeland said.

I wish we had a television channel that did nothing but debunk so-called prosperity preachers. But that would be un-American, right?