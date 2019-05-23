Kellyanne Conway Whines: Pelosi 'Treats Me Like A Maid'

In an early morning tirade defending Trump from shutting down the infrastructure meeting, Kellyanne Conway attacked Speaker Pelosi as not being "pro-woman" because Pelosi refused to discuss policy with her after Trump walked out of their planned meeting.

Ego, much?

After Trump bolted, the meeting Conway, who is only a presidential advisor, tried to act as a fill-in for Trump and asked, "Would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about?”

Nancy Pelosi smartly replied, "I talked to the president, I don’t talk to staff."

Boom!

Why would the Speaker of the House discuss anything of substance with a person whose main function is to sow discontent on Fox News and CNN against herself and her caucus?

Kellyanne Conway is staff.

Conway joined Fox News' America's Newsroom and was asked what happened when Trump canceled the scheduled infrastructure meeting with Democrats on Wednesday.

She claims Trump was calm, cool and collected and just left the meeting because the Speaker finally admitted he was involved in a cover-up.

Conway then has the audacity to make believe she's Nancy Pelosi's boss and tells Fox News what the Speaker should and should not be doing with her time and how she should schedule meetings with her own caucus.

Kellyanne then admits that Trump told Speaker Pelosi that he can't be investigated and then handle his legislative duties as president at the same time.

After speaker Pelosi rebuked her as a person not worth the time to talk to, smoke came out of her ears.

Conway ranted that since Pelosi is so rich she has no respect for people.

Does that remind you of her boss?

She continued, “She treats everybody like they’re her staff. She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not. And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman’ of you.' because she’s not pro-woman, she’s pro-some women, a few women."

Kellyanne Conway had her fee-fees hurt. Poor baby.

Talk about entitlement.

I guess she feels she's President 2.0 whenever Trump leaves the room.

I'd say that was a great job by Speaker Pelosi.