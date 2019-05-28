Politics
Klobuchar Recalls John McCain 'Reciting Dictator's Names' At Trump Inaugural

Quite the anecdote from the campaign trail. Everybody knew that Trump would coddle tyrants from day one.
Let's start with the real story here, rather than Meghan McCain's petulance.

Everybody knew, from Inauguration Day forward, that Trump would coddle dictators. Amy Klobuchar just happened to be sitting with John McCain at the Inaugural, Meghan. (sheesh)

And Klobuchar shared this anecdote:

"The arc that we are on did not just start today. It didn't just start with the 2020 debate. No, no. The arc that we are on, this arc of justice started the day after that dark inauguration. That day when I sent on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech. Because he knew, more than any of us, what we were facing as a nation. He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did."

That Meghan McCain is now having a twitter hissy fit over "my father's legacy" is so beside the point. Let's remember that from Day One all of Washington knew what we were in for with this so-called president.

And it's obvious that Washington moves at a glacial pace in fear of jostling its power structure. It's up to us, the voters. Dracarys in November 2020. Dracarys.


