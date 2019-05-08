Matt Gaetz Defends Barr By Shouting Dems 'Don't Have Guts' To Impeach Trump

In an animated rant on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) charged that Democrats “don’t have the guts” to impeach President Donald Trump.

Gaetz made the remarks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the unredacted Mueller report.

“Glad to see the microphone is working this week,” Gaetz began, referring to an earlier incident where he was silenced by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). “How can we impeach if we don’t get the documents? How can we impeach if we don’t get the documents? Ladies and gentlemen, this hearing is not about the Attorney General. It is not about the Mueller report.”

“This is all about impeaching the president,” he continued. “Now, why don’t they just say it? Why don’t they just jump to the impeachment proceedings like their liberal media overlords are telling them to do? The reason is the American people don’t support impeachment and it is easy to understand why.”

According to Gaetz, American voters oppose impeachment because the economy is “hot.”

“They have to delegitimize the guy people voted for but they don’t have the guts to do it directly so they go after the attorney general,” the congressman asserted, ignoring Trump’s attempts to delegitimize former President Barack Obama by claiming he was not a U.S. citizen.

“I have a bunch of my friends on the other side of the aisle that [sponsor] actual bills that would impact the lives of Americans [that should] get heard instead of this garbage,” Gaetz complained. “The Obama Administration ran an intel operation against the Trump campaign. [FBI agent] Peter Strzok opened it up, the dossier kept it going and now the Democrats need to get over it. I yield back.”