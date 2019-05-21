Michael Cohen Congressional Transcripts: Backstage Look At Slimy Trumpworld

Chris Jansing brought on Ken Delanian to talk about the release last night of transcripts from Michael Cohen's private congressional testimony.

"Well, perhaps the most attention-grabbing aspect of the new system from Michael Cohen is his contention that the president's lawyer essentially instructed him to lie to Congress about the timing of that Trump Tower Moscow deal," Delanian said.

"We already knew that Cohen told Congress that negotiations on that deal ended in January 2016, but in fact, they continued through June of 2016. Then-candidate Donald Trump knew that even as he was saying on the campaign trail he had no business dealings with Moscow. It's important to clarify, though, there's no evidence in the documents that Sekulow knew he was repeating false information to Cohen. He just told him this is the story, we want you to say this story, and Cohen knew it wasn't true.

"It's unclear whether Cohen raised that objection. There's a theme here, Chris -- the lawyers on Trump's team know what to say to shape people's testimony. It's not clear whether they were concerned whether it was true or not. And what's interesting is none of them were charged with obstruction of justice by Robert Mueller, in part because they were shielded by attorney/client privilege. But Congress does not recognize that privilege in their investigation, so the House intelligence committee has demanded documents and testimony from the Trump lawyers."

Delanian, as usual, leaves out the good parts. For one thing, Cohen testified that Sekulow knew:

”Just to be perfectly clear about this, the statement about the Trump Tower negotiations ending in January that was part of your original draft was false, and Mr. Sekulow knew that it was false?” Committee Chairman Adam Schiff asked Cohen.



“Yes, sir.” Cohen answered. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 20, 2019

But look who vouches for him!

Jay Sekulow is one of the very most ethical lawyers and honest men I have ever known. Michael Cohen is a serial liar. Cohen should be prosecuted for his blatant perjury before the House committee. Jay should receive the most effective and ethical lawyer of the year award.

Look how Trump tried to hide the Stormy Daniels payment from his wife:

I just spent over an hour reading the first file. Great reading. This part is just disgusting. pic.twitter.com/N9ARucouNj — Belinda Resists (@crossofsnow) May 21, 2019

This was just disgusting:

I think this is a striking moment from one of the just-released Cohen transcripts. https://t.co/KgJXDyYmGf pic.twitter.com/LMP9GzKqsD — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 20, 2019

Here's where he implicates Don Jr.:

House Intel Committee just released Michael Cohen transcripts



Here's where Michael Cohen implicates Donald Trump Jr. in making false statements to Congress.👇



Don Jr. testified: "I wasn't involved." Knew "very little" about deal. "I was peripherally aware" of Moscow Tower deal. pic.twitter.com/YvZv2aI7cR — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 20, 2019

Cohen testified that Trump directed him three different times to commit criminal acts:

Here's a noteworthy portion of Michael Cohen's House Intel testimony.



From the transcript. pic.twitter.com/qVyAI4rNMG — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) May 20, 2019

.@RepRatcliffe changed the subject when Michael Cohen reminded him how much money he had raised for Republicans but it's one that should be asked until Ratcliffe answers. pic.twitter.com/G53SAq8qUc — emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 21, 2019

Stay tuned!