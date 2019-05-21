Michael Cohen Congressional Transcripts: Backstage Look At Slimy Trumpworld

Chris Jansing brought on Ken Delanian to talk about the release last night of transcripts from Michael Cohen's private congressional testimony.
"Well, perhaps the most attention-grabbing aspect of the new system from Michael Cohen is his contention that the president's lawyer essentially instructed him to lie to Congress about the timing of that Trump Tower Moscow deal," Delanian said.
"We already knew that Cohen told Congress that negotiations on that deal ended in January 2016, but in fact, they continued through June of 2016. Then-candidate Donald Trump knew that even as he was saying on the campaign trail he had no business dealings with Moscow. It's important to clarify, though, there's no evidence in the documents that Sekulow knew he was repeating false information to Cohen. He just told him this is the story, we want you to say this story, and Cohen knew it wasn't true.
"It's unclear whether Cohen raised that objection. There's a theme here, Chris -- the lawyers on Trump's team know what to say to shape people's testimony. It's not clear whether they were concerned whether it was true or not. And what's interesting is none of them were charged with obstruction of justice by Robert Mueller, in part because they were shielded by attorney/client privilege. But Congress does not recognize that privilege in their investigation, so the House intelligence committee has demanded documents and testimony from the Trump lawyers."
Delanian, as usual, leaves out the good parts. For one thing, Cohen testified that Sekulow knew:
But look who vouches for him!
Look how Trump tried to hide the Stormy Daniels payment from his wife:
This was just disgusting:
Here's where he implicates Don Jr.:
Cohen testified that Trump directed him three different times to commit criminal acts:
