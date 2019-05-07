REPORT: Jerry Falwell, Jr.'s Racy Photo Problem 'Fixed' By Michael Cohen

Absolutely (not) shocking news regarding "evangelical" leader Jerry Falwell, Jr's totally shady endorsement of Donald Trump just a few months prior to the 2016 election just came out. It was totally expected that a simple grifter like Falwell would latch on to another grifting conman like Donald Trump, but the timing was awfully suspicious.

Did Falwell asked Michael Cohen for a personal favor in exchange for his pre-Iowa caucus endorsement? Reuters is reporting that Falwell, the head of a Christian University promoting abstinence and fidelity, heterosexuality and a strong pro-life stance turned to Cohen to fix a tiny little "oops there are embarrassing photos" problem.

We can't help wondering if it was related to his and Mrs. Falwell's super shady ""friendship" with a pool boy in Miami. Threesomes with much younger men, after all, can be embarrassing when exposed to public scrutiny and viewing.

Buzzfeed reported: "The suit says that while Falwell Jr. and his wife were guests at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 2012, they developed a “friendly relationship” with the pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda; flew Granda in a private jet; and eventually backed him in a business venture, setting up a hostel that offers low-cost dorm-style nightly accommodations to visitors. The pool attendant, according to public records databases, was 21 when he met the Falwells."

Oh, does someone like them young? Is it coincidence that their "friendship" was forged in Miami, otherwise known as Trump territory? Inquiring minds want to know. That Buzzfeed article goes on to say they wanted to set up young Giancarlo in a business that would provide him an income. Oh, how nice of them.

So what exactly did Michael Cohen need to "fix" for Falwell? Well, apparently someone had "come into possession of what Cohen described as racy “personal” photographs — the sort that would typically be kept “between husband and wife,” Cohen said in the taped conversation."

Pool boy photos? Other women? Threesomes? WHAT?

Well, apparently Cohen's intervention paid off, because Reuters is reporting that the person who had the photos destroyed them. Or so they hope, given that Cohen says he still has one of the photos. Such a mobbish thing to do, but then, that was Cohen's job. To fix things.

How did this news come out just a day after Cohen reported to prison? Apparently Tom Arnold and Cohen met in late March and Arnold recorded the conversation. In the conversation, Cohen told Arnold what he did. It is being reported that the Falwells asked for Cohen's help in 2015. They wanted to "keep a 'bunch of photographs, personal photographs' from becoming public."

After Cohen successfully "fixed" Falwell's problem, he persuaded Falwell to issue an endorsement of his boss, Donald Trump, right before the Iowa caucuses. Falwell applauded Trump's "Christian" beliefs and virtue, even though they are non-existent. His endorsement helped convince the evangelical sheep that follow his preaching that Trump's past behavior was in his past and that he was fully repentant and virtuous. SNARK. God, they are so gullible.

Falwell did not provide any comment to Reuters about this story.

Grifters and conmen, united in one purpose.