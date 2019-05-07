Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Mitch McConnell Tries To Whitewash The Mueller Report, End Discussion

Remember, this is the same man who threatened President Obama over exposing Russian election interference.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

You remember Mitch McConnell, right? The guy who threatened Obama to keep him from going public with concerns about Russian interference in 2016?

This morning, he was just on the Senate floor mocking Dems for belatedly "awakening to the dangers of Russian aggression." Isn't that cute?

McConnell demands that Democrats "finally end this ‘Groundhog Day’ spectacle, and to stop endlessly re-litigating a two-and-a-half-year-old election result, and move forward for the American people."

He complained about a two-year investigation (Bill Clinton's BJ investigation went on for FOUR YEARS):

MCCONNELL: With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing? Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship, and keep dividing ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch as their job is done for them?"

Chuck Schumer immediately lets him have it for "whitewashing" the obstruction evidence:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.