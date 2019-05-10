Religious Extremist Calls For Compatriots To Swarm Hillary's Home

Christian extremist Dave Daubenmire is stirring up some serious hatred against Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in order to call his followers to a "Tour for Equal Justice" involving them swarming the Clintons' home in order to demand her arrest, according to Right Wing Watch.

To be clear, by "tour" he is calling his fellow manly men to arms in an effort to surround and siege the Clintons home, hoping for their arrest. The message he's sending to his followers is a not-so-subtle message of white supremacy expressed in rage against women and people of color as represented by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

After expressing some fear about what they were about to do, Daubenmire exhorted his viewers and followers to buck up and follow in the footsteps of those who stormed Normandy and fought in Vietnam.

"They did not fight and die for us to be afraid and not do our job when our time is before us," he said, ignoring the fact that he is calling for war against fellow Americans.

“As long as Hillary is more equal than me, as long as Obama is more equal than me, then that is not liberty," Daubenmire declared. "That is displeasing to our Lord and it spits on the graves of those brave men, living and dead, who struggled for liberty, justice, and the American way.”

A holy war. How original. And a not-so-veiled insinuation that white men must be superior to a Black man and a strong woman, because literally no one believes they are "more equal" than entitled white dudes.

“They can’t kill us all,” he said. “We have two choices: Rapture, or the Second American Revolution. That is what we have. That’s our two choices, because if we’re sitting around and waiting on the Rapture and the Rapture doesn’t come, you’re going to be locked down in a gulag.”

No, not a Second American Revolution. Not at all. That would be a second Civil War. One incited by delusional men high on testosterone and hate, fueled with Billionaire Bucks.

I hope the Secret Service is on high alert, because these guys think they're noble and entitled.