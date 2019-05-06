Reparations For Trump?

Oh, now Trump has a bright idea – reparations for himself. Jerry Falwell decided that since we’ve been so damn nasty about Trump enriching himself in the White House, selling out our country to the Russians, trashing American institutions and destroying the English language, he should get two extra years in the White House.

I guess it’s become increasingly apparent that he’s not going to get four more years, huh?

Okay, I’ll agree to that – 2 extra years right over Barack Obama gets 8 extra years for Trump running around claiming Obama wasn’t born here and Jerry Falwell claiming Obama wasn’t a Christian.

And then I cannot believe some people are worried that Trump won’t leave office if the election is close in 2020. That’s just dumb. I’ve got a hay wagon and a pitchfork for instances just like this. You throw his fat butt out. Or if he leaves to go play golf, you change the locks. This is not rocket science. You get a big ole sign that says “LOSER!” and hang it on the White House – he’ll leave.

Look, Nancy, if you’re going to worry about something, worry that Trump is separating families, putting children in cages, and getting his friends high paying jobs to oversee the operation which means it ain’t gonna end anytime soon.

Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly has joined the board of Caliburn International, the parent organization of the company that runs the largest facility housing migrant children in the United States.

Caliburn is a for profit company. You and I are paying for their profit.

The second best way to end this sooner is to turn it over to nonprofits. The first best way is to stop caging children.

If congress can’t stop this, what the hell good are they?

Which is a damn good question for a Monday.

Republished with permission from JuanitaJean.com