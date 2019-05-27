Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Not A Press Secretary

It's been 76 days since the White House held a press briefing. 76 days since Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused to inform the press and the American people on what the administration is doing.

I imagine she didn't want to have to explain away insane crap coming from the Steve Kings anymore.

As Business Insider notes, in the same timeframe, she's appeared on Fox News 12 times.

If you need any more evidence that Fox News has become state-sponsored Trump television that should say it all.

Even when she held press briefings she became more and more belligerent throughout.

In the Robert Mueller report, she was exposed as lying to the press after FBI director James Comey was fired. She claimed at the podium in the aftermath of Comey's firing - hearing many FBI employees had "lost confidence" over his leadership. However, to Robert Mueller, she claimed it was just a slip of the tongue.

A "slip of the tongue" is not an action when you completely make up a lie to defend your boss and attack another person.

But that's not the only time she's misled, misstated or lied to the press in her capacity to rewrite many of Trumps outrageous and imbecilic remarks. I can understand the White House not wanting to follow protocol since Trump has lied over 10,000 times.

These protocols are in place for information to the American public as well as accountability.

Sanders acts more like a campaign spokesman and a Fox News pro-Trump pundit and so I dub her: White House advocate.