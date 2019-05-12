SNL Cold Open: What Will It Take For Republicans To Dump Trump?

One of the things that our entire news cycle is predicated on, yet is never made explicit, is that the Republican Party is utterly without integrity, shame, honesty or interest in piddly little things like democracy and honesty.

We'll do a ton of column-inches and endless segments on why Nancy Pelosi won't consider impeachment (which is NOT what she said, but hey, why start worrying about facts now?), but who has done anything on Mitch McConnell's utter hypocritical cravenness? Why aren't there thousands of articles on how compromised and uncaring of Russian interference the entire party is? Why aren't we, as news consumers, ever given the context to see how much lying the Republican Party does in order to protect the con man in the White House?

SNL tackles what the Fourth Estate will not. Kyle Mooney portrays Chuck Todd (and Chuck's bangs) posing some possible scenarios to Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett), Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) and Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) to see what it will take for them to dump Trump.

Short answer: "Who are we kidding? We'll always be ride or die ..."