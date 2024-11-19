Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“You can only fight the way you practice” -- Miyamoto Musashi
By driftglassNovember 19, 2024

On this day in 1976 George Harrison released "This Song", an expression of his frustration at being sued for copyright infringement

Slacktivist: Signs.

Only Sky: Triumph of the feels.

No More Mister Nice Blog: How to Get an Op-Ed Published: Chastise Democrats for Not Doing Things They’re Actually Doing.

Attention space nerds! Be Careful Out There, Space People -- Aging and Fragility Biomarkers are Altered by Spaceflight.

