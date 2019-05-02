Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Speaker Pelosi Says Bill Barr 'Committed A Crime'

Clearly, the so-called Attorney General is guilty of lying to Congress. "That's a crime," says Nancy Pelosi.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't sugarcoat it at her Thursday morning press conference:

"The Attorney General of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime.”

"How sad it is for us to see the top law enforcement officer in our country misrepresenting, withholding the truth from the Congress of the United States."

She also said, "I think that the statements being made by the President of the United States [he] has given a blanket statement that he's not going to honor any subpoenas, is obstruction of justice."

She also sent this tweet:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.