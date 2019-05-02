Speaker Pelosi Says Bill Barr 'Committed A Crime'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't sugarcoat it at her Thursday morning press conference:

"The Attorney General of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime.”

"How sad it is for us to see the top law enforcement officer in our country misrepresenting, withholding the truth from the Congress of the United States."

She also said, "I think that the statements being made by the President of the United States [he] has given a blanket statement that he's not going to honor any subpoenas, is obstruction of justice."

She also sent this tweet: