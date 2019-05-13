'Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month' Is Now 'Sex Ed For All Month'

When talking about "sex education for all," could we please start with male state legislator Republicans who think they know enough about lady parts to regulate them (badly)?

Setting that aside, Planned Parenthood made a re-branding announcement for the month of May:

Reproductive health and rights groups dedicated to improving sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice for all, [have] launched Sex Ed For All Month: Accessing Power, Information and Rights. The effort will focus on the sexual health information, access and rights young people need and deserve in order to make healthy decisions for themselves and live life on their terms. Sex Ed For All Month replaces Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month and focuses on working toward all young people having the power and right to access the education and health care they need to achieve the best positive outcomes for themselves. While existing federal funding for evidence-based sexual health education is critical, it cannot meet the national need. Too many young people go without the sexual health information and access to the care they not only need, but have a right to receive. The launch of Sex Ed For All Month is timely as key sexual health legislation will be introduced during the month. The Real Education for Healthy Youth Act (REHYA) and the Youth Access to Sexual Health Services Act (YASHS) will help ensure all young people receive high-quality, culturally competent sexual health information and access to the care they need. Sex Ed For All is our effort to help young people in marginalized communities, including communities of color, LGBTQ young people, immigrants, those with lower incomes, those living in rural areas and those in foster care have access to the information and care they need to ensure their lifelong sexual and reproductive health.

Speaking of education, we suspect southern Republican politicians are about to get some: