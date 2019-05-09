Trump Laughs At Call To 'Shoot' Migrants During Florida Rally

Donald Trump held a rally Wednesday night in Panama City Beach, Florida of which fascists would be proud.

As he described the influx of migrants trying to cross the border against the 'poor defenseless' border agents, he made a special attempt to link arming border agents to the migrants themselves.

He told the apoplectic crowd that "we can't" let border agents "use weapons" and then asked, "how do you stop these people?"

Asking the audience what should be done to stop migrants from crossing the border an enthusiastic rallygoer yelled: "shoot them."

Trump and the crowd broke out into laughter spurring him on to say, "That’s only in the panhandle can you get away with that statement.”

This discussion about border agents, migrants and the use of weapons was to forment that type of a response from his Nuremburg-esque supporters, who then broke out into thunderous applause.

Lapping up the adulation Trump repeated himself saying, "Only in the Panhandle," once more.

Recently members of a militia group and their leader were arrested on the border. They were accused of taking the law into their own hands and "arresting" migrants.

What's next?

Shooting them?