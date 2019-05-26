Trying Not To Look Idiotic, Trump Throws His NSA Under The Bus Over NOKO Missile Testing

While visiting Japan, one of Trump's tweets caused quite a stir because he praised a murderous dictator he has been kowtowing to for criticizing his political rival, Joe Biden.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

After misspelling the former vice president's name, he retweeted it again. His White House press secretary-- if you can call her that-- echoed the same sentiments on Meet the Press.

But another vitally important aspect of his imbecilic tweet was his lies and blasé attitude toward North Korea's contravention of U.N. resolutions for engaging in missile testing.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has looked foolish and naïve during his negotiations with the much younger murderous thug who leads North Korea. By agreeing to a televised meeting in neutral territory, Trump legitimized Kim's status around the world by sharing the stage with him not once, but twice, and unfurling the United States flag in concert with North Korea's.

For months on end, even as North Korea walked away from the negotiating table, Trump called his efforts victorious, because in his words, they had stopped testing missiles (they hadn't), which he claimed showed good faith between the two and progress.

The reality has all changed now and Trump can't admit it.

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me." he tweeted.

Missiles are not "some small weapons."

The Washington Post writes:

North Korea conducted two sets of missile tests earlier this month, with Bolton describing them as “close-range ballistic missiles,” as well as “more standard SRBMs, short-range ballistic missiles.” U.N. Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1695, specifically prohibits North Korea from launching any ballistic missiles, he said, adding: “I know that because I wrote it.”

In terms of violating Security Council resolutions, there's no doubt about that," Bolton told reporters on Saturday.

But in an effort not to look weak and ineffective but completely susceptible to personal compliments and praise, Trump is enabling and emboldening another world dictator to run roughshod over himself and American national security interests.

"I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me..."

When dealing with despots, autocrats, and dictators, signed documents and agreements are enforceable, but not promises and words of encouragement.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un know this all too well.

Trump is putting his vanity ahead of US national security.