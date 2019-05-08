Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

'The View' Takes On Trump's Taxes

This could be the "kill shot" for Trump's re-election, says Meghan McCain. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

"The View" has fun talking about Trump's taxes.

MEGHAN MCCAIN: If you’re Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden right now, you can say even if the economy is doing well, it’s off the benefit of corporations and people like Donald Trump, who have been able to game the system for so long. I think this is the message that could actually be the kill shot going into our next election cycle.

And Joy Behar asked the important question: “Would you want him investing your money?”

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.