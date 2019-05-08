'The View' Takes On Trump's Taxes

"The View" has fun talking about Trump's taxes.

MEGHAN MCCAIN: If you’re Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden right now, you can say even if the economy is doing well, it’s off the benefit of corporations and people like Donald Trump, who have been able to game the system for so long. I think this is the message that could actually be the kill shot going into our next election cycle.

And Joy Behar asked the important question: “Would you want him investing your money?”

Open thread below...