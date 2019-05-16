White House Blesses Online Radicalization, Extremism And Hate

The Trump administration has declined to join New Zealand, France and the rest of the world in denouncing right-wing extremism and online racism.

Washington Post reports:

U.S. officials said they stand “with the international community in condemning terrorist and violent extremist content online,” and support the goals of the Christchurch document. But the White House said in a statement it is “not currently in a position to join the endorsement,” which leaders from countries such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are expected to sign. The decision puts the United States at odds with U.S. tech companies including Facebook and Google, which are expected to support the effort.

All forms of white supremacy and anti-Semitism should be rebuked in all fashions, especially online! The reason given for their refusal was “freedom of speech."

Are they frakking serious?

Companies like Facebook and Google have no obligation to honor freedom of speech or the First Amendment since they are not part of the United States federal government. Many conservatives including Donald Trump's administration have no idea what the First Amendment actually means or how it is applied.

It’s not shocking that since Trump took office the rise of white supremacy and anti-Semitism is spreading like wildfire throughout the world.

For those of us who combat it daily, we have to wonder if they are afraid this new plan will silence many of their own supporters?

Karoli adds: Rep. Ayanna Pressley opened her remarks at yesterday's hearing with this: "There is not a single doubt in my mind that the growing number of hate crimes taking place in this country are a byproduct of the hateful rhetoric being spewed regularly by the current occupant of our White House." There's none in ours, either. Here's the full video of her passionate remarks: