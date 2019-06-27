Fox's Ed Henry Goes After Julian Castro, Calls Debate 'Class Warfare'

Julian Castro slipped up last night when he said trans women should be able to get abortions (he meant trans men), and of course Fox's Ed Henry mentioned it as proof that the Democratic party is full of kooky extremists.

"You had Julian Castro, just mentioned just a moment ago. On the issue of abortion, saying that trans women should be able to get abortions, saying it was quote-unquote reproductive justice, a phrase we had not quite heard before. Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington pushing not just the Green New Deal but saying that he wanted to phase out all fossil fuel production. But on the economy is where we saw this real hard left turn," Henry said.

Those wacky leftists!

"Now, De Blasio went on to say that he wanted working families to know that it's not immigrants that are hurting them, instead he said it was the quote-unquote 1% that's hurting them. The bottom line, Shannon, we saw a whole lot of class warfare tonight and you can bet we will see a lot more on night two," he said.

Geeze, Ed, I sure hope so.