Howard Fineman Says Trump Family Is 'Insider' Trading Using Early-Access To Trump's Market-Moving Tweets

NBC's Howard Fineman over the weekend asserted that President Donald Trump's family is guilty of using early knowledge of the president's tweets to make money in the stock market.
Fineman made the accusation in a tweet on Sunday.

"My twitter feed is asking a legitimate question: are @realDonaldTrump’s businesses and family profiting from insider knowledge of his pending — market-moving — tweets, comments and bargaining stands?" Fineman wrote.

Fineman added: "My guess would be yes. The real questions are: who is doing it for him and how?"


