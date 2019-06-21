Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

MSNBC Guest Absurdly Claims Mexico Is Paying For A 'Virtual Wall'

Mark Lotter, one of the dumber Trump mouthpieces, gave the most ludicrous answer about the border wall.
By Red Painter
5 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

The Border Wall was one of, if not THE, reason Donald Trump was elected. He made the entire 2016 election about two things: emails and keeping brown people out of our country via the creation of a BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL at the southern border.

Trump shut down the government for 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019 in a huge temper tantrum over that wall. In February of 2019 he declared a national emergency. BBC has created this excellent summary on just how badly Trump's border wall project is going.

The newest explanation for the lack of concrete (literally and figuratively) progress is that the wall is a "virtual wall."

I am not joking. It is invisible, but beautiful. It is not anything you can see with your eyes, but you just know it is there. It is not anything you can touch, but you can feel it in your heart...if you just believe. By forcing Mexico to absorb the costs for asylum-seekers coming to the United States, a wall is built

This is what Trump toady Marc Lotter would like us all to believe, anyway.

Watch the clip. And laugh.

Transcript below:

LOTTER: When you look at the amount of money Mexico is paying to keep asylum seekers on their side of the border rather than the U.S. Border, they're providing them education and providing health care, they're sending their troops down to their southern border, and they are patrolling their transit lines up to the north to try to stop the caravans, Mexico is paying a lot for our southern security.

MELBER: Not the wall.

LOTTER: I would call it a virtual wall.

MELBER: That's your closing argument, they're paying for a virtual wall?

LOTTER: I would say they're spending a lot of money to protect our Southern border while Democrats continue to drop the ball and let Mexico do more than they're willing to do.


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.