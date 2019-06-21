MSNBC Guest Absurdly Claims Mexico Is Paying For A 'Virtual Wall'

The Border Wall was one of, if not THE, reason Donald Trump was elected. He made the entire 2016 election about two things: emails and keeping brown people out of our country via the creation of a BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL at the southern border.

Trump shut down the government for 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019 in a huge temper tantrum over that wall. In February of 2019 he declared a national emergency. BBC has created this excellent summary on just how badly Trump's border wall project is going.

The newest explanation for the lack of concrete (literally and figuratively) progress is that the wall is a "virtual wall."

I am not joking. It is invisible, but beautiful. It is not anything you can see with your eyes, but you just know it is there. It is not anything you can touch, but you can feel it in your heart...if you just believe. By forcing Mexico to absorb the costs for asylum-seekers coming to the United States, a wall is built

This is what Trump toady Marc Lotter would like us all to believe, anyway.

Watch the clip. And laugh.

Transcript below: