John Oliver Explains Why He's Now In Favor Of Impeaching Trump

John Oliver does his usual thorough job in this look at impeachment. One of his points was underscored by the George Stephanopoulos interview with Trump this week.

"That is the president openly invited foreign interference into our elections again," Oliver said. "And I know that we've all become numb to Trump by this point, but moments like that really shock you out of your stupor and make you think, 'Oh hang on, that guy's got to be impeached.'"

He said this moment pushed him toward wanting impeachment, and argued that Trump is not untouchable.

"Every asshole succeeds until they finally don't," he said.

He pointed out that 18 months before he resigned, "Nixon had sky-high rating approval of 67 percent. Harvey Weinstein was winning Oscars until one day he definitely wasn't. [Jeopardy winner] James Holzhauer was stealing all of Alex Trebek's money until one day someone finally put a stop to it."

Finally, he said, “if a president can shut down an investigation into himself and if a president could shut down an investigation, he can basically do anything with no consequences. It’s a big deal."

“I can’t guarantee that impeachment will work out the way you want it to because it probably won’t, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not worth doing because if nothing else, we’d be standing by the basic fundamental principle that nobody is above the law.”

Amen.