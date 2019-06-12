Lou Dobbs Drips Misogyny While Mocking Kirsten Gillibrand

Lou Dobbs almost spit out his veneers tonight when he described Kirsten Gillibrand's comments on abortion rights, especially when he had to use the word "racism." The U.S. Senator from New York spoke passionately in defense of a litmus test for judges and politicians regarding ensuring women's reproductive rights. She rightly accused Trump and the radical right-wing of imposing their religious beliefs on the women and families in this country when they change the laws to deny women access to abortion.

DOBBS: Comments tonight from the New York senator, and Democratic presidential hopeful, Kirsten Gillibrand in an interview with the Des Moines Register says pro-life beliefs should be compared to racism. GILLIBRAND: All these efforts by President Trump and other ultra radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our Constitution. There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism. And I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom. DOBBS: Gillibrand is a complicated person and I think she just probably assured the anonymity which she will return to. Joining us live, former Reagan White House political director, leading Republican strategist, Fox Business political analyst, Ed Rollins. My friend, good to see you. ROLLINS: Thank you. DOBBS: Let's start with Kirsten Gillibrand. What in the world, has she taken complete leave of her remaining senses? ROLLINS: I think she got encouraged by the fact that she is beating Mayor DiBlasio in New York. DOBBS: There's faint praise! ROLLINS: Faint praise. She'll be quickly be back here as a senator here in New York she will be one of the first ones out. People who care about abortion rights and people that care about pro-life position that have very deep emotional commitments to it. it is not a casual thought process and it shouldn't be. I think to a certain extent to challenge that and accuse it to be racism or any -- it is outrageous. It's a religious belief. You believe a life is there, taking a life is something you take very seriously. I think at one point in time she was pro-life.

↓ Story continues below ↓ DOBBS: There's no telling what she was or what she is. In many instances, seemingly mouthing words as are a number of those radical Dem candidates, it seems we'll let everyone sort out which is which.

The misogyny is palpable, as is the condescension. Gillibrand is absolutely correct that the right of a woman to abortion care as part and parcel of her reproductive health care is a human right. Denying her this is as abhorrent as denying someone care based on their race or religion.

Speaking of religion, someone needs to let these guys know that Christianity is not the only religion out there. For example, in Judaism, abortion is not only perfectly legal and allowable, but required if the life of the mother is in danger. If the pregnancy endangers the mother's life, the fetus is considered a "murderer in active pursuit." Furthermore, Jewish law considers seriously the psychological and emotional distress a pregnancy, birth, and raising the child would cause the mother. An example from a May article in the Jewish Telegraph Agency:

“It is clear that in Jewish law an Israelite is not liable to capital punishment for feticide … An Israelite woman was permitted to undergo a therapeutic abortion, even though her life was not at stake … This permissive ruling applies even when there is no direct threat to the life of the mother, but merely a need to save her from great pain, which falls within the rubric of ‘great need.’ Now, is it possible to imagine a case in which there is more need, pain, and distress, than the present one, in which the mother is confronted by the [prospect of a] suffering child whose certain death is only a few years away and nothing can be done to save it?” (Responsa Tzitz Eliezer 13:102)

Imagine that. The effect on the mother of birthing babies doomed to die, (or conceived via rape, or some other circumstance causing great emotional distress) is actually prioritized in Jewish law. Women matter in my religion. So what about MY religious beliefs? These sh*tstains are fine violating my religion's tenets.

And allow me to devote an entire separated paragraph to this apparently revolutionary sentence: It is no one else's damn business why a woman gets an abortion at any stage of her pregnancy, and she does not need anyone else's approval!

These so-called "Christians" who laugh at women like Gillibrand for protecting women's health and privacy, autonomy and ability to thrive are truly the ones who should be "assured anonymity." I sure as hell can't stand the sight or sound of them.