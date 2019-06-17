Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mick Mulvaney Kicked Out Of Oval Office For Coughing

Why would anyone hate hate hate working with Donald Trump?
By Tengrain
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

ABC News is dribbling out teasers from their long-access interview with Prznint Stupid, and boy-howdy, do we get to see him up close and personal:

It’s all showbiz to our Stable Genius. The look of disgust after Mick Mulvaney coughed and interrupted his interview, and then Comrade Stupid returns to his mark to continue to dither exactly where he left off, it is a really bothering thing.

Yes, bothering. But not as bothering as this exchange (emphasis mine):

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know that every president says that.

TRUMP: I– I disagree. Look, it’s been acknowledged. Although they do say Abraham Lincoln was treated really badly. I must say that’s the one. If you can believe it, Abraham Lincoln was treated supposedly very badly. But nobody’s been treated badly like me. And this way I can fight the dishonest media, the corrupt media, the fake news.

And because we began with a tweet, let’s end with this one that some obscure wag sent:

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.