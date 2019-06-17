Mick Mulvaney Kicked Out Of Oval Office For Coughing

ABC News is dribbling out teasers from their long-access interview with Prznint Stupid, and boy-howdy, do we get to see him up close and personal:
It’s all showbiz to our Stable Genius. The look of disgust after Mick Mulvaney coughed and interrupted his interview, and then Comrade Stupid returns to his mark to continue to dither exactly where he left off, it is a really bothering thing.
Yes, bothering. But not as bothering as this exchange (emphasis mine):
STEPHANOPOULOS: You know that every president says that.
TRUMP: I– I disagree. Look, it’s been acknowledged. Although they do say Abraham Lincoln was treated really badly. I must say that’s the one. If you can believe it, Abraham Lincoln was treated supposedly very badly. But nobody’s been treated badly like me. And this way I can fight the dishonest media, the corrupt media, the fake news.
And because we began with a tweet, let’s end with this one that some obscure wag sent:
