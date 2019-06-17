Mick Mulvaney Kicked Out Of Oval Office For Coughing

ABC News is dribbling out teasers from their long-access interview with Prznint Stupid, and boy-howdy, do we get to see him up close and personal:

Pres. Trump says he “might” turn over his “financial statement” to Congress.



“I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos in the Oval Office. https://t.co/8q0FwFD9qt pic.twitter.com/fw1tIc0vxO — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

It’s all showbiz to our Stable Genius. The look of disgust after Mick Mulvaney coughed and interrupted his interview, and then Comrade Stupid returns to his mark to continue to dither exactly where he left off, it is a really bothering thing.

Um @SpeakerPelosi please cough a lot during your next meeting with the president. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 17, 2019

A 2016 Trump campaign aide tells @JaxAlemany: "I was told by multiple people when I came aboard to never cough or sneeze while in the presence of Trump. He thinks it’s a sign of weakness and lack of control. Nobody ever recovers.” https://t.co/G47fT5eTRl — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 17, 2019

So anytime Trump does an interview or public speech...i want to hear the loudest most annoying coughs from the audience.

Every. Damn. Time. — Anthony E. Cardenas (@TheGestaltMan) June 17, 2019

Yes, bothering. But not as bothering as this exchange (emphasis mine):

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know that every president says that. TRUMP: I– I disagree. Look, it’s been acknowledged. Although they do say Abraham Lincoln was treated really badly. I must say that’s the one. If you can believe it, Abraham Lincoln was treated supposedly very badly. But nobody’s been treated badly like me. And this way I can fight the dishonest media, the corrupt media, the fake news.

And because we began with a tweet, let’s end with this one that some obscure wag sent:

Get off the cross, someone else needs the wood. https://t.co/eN83ouhwoa — Tengrain Extremely Stable Genius (@Tengrain) June 17, 2019

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors