Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By blogenfreude

Crooked Timber - what would you do with $1.6 trillion?

From Pine View Farm - even Highlights magazine has had enough;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - do not take Marianne Williamson seriously;

The Rectification of Names - the rest of the moral case (says David Brooks);

Zandar v. The Stupid - why #metoo doesn't work on Trump.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests the Mueller She Wrote podcast - they're going step-by-step through the Mueller report, as they say, with swears and jokes.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.