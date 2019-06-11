Politics
Nadler Expects Mueller To Testify 'Way Before' The End Of The Summer

Rep. Nadler broke news on The Beat on Tuesday night regarding Robert Mueller possibly testifying before the end of the summer.
By Red Painter
56 min ago by Karoli Kuns
A little bit of breaking news regarding Robert Mueller was dropped during Ari Melber's The Beat on Tuesday night. While interviewing Rep. Jerry Nadler regarding the ongoing working the House Judiciary Committee is working on, Ari pressed him for information regarding bringing Robert Mueller in for an interview.

And guess what??

He said the following:

NADLER: We’re carrying on conversations with [Mueller] and he will come in — and if we have to subpoena him, we will.

MELBER: ... by the end of summer?

NADLER: Oh I would think it would be way before that

MELBER:... by the end of June?

NADLER: I’m not going to comment.

Well, Rep. Nadler...it kind of sounds like you DID comment. Let's see what happens. Maybe Robert Mueller, now a private citizen, is just waiting for what is called a "friendly subpoena."


