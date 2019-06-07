Republicans Want To Ban Any Mention Of Trump's Lying Ways In House Hearing

The Republicans, those champions of free speech, have fired off a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding that there be no talk of lying, or obstruction of justice, or any other mean things that people might otherwise say about Dear Leader.

POLITICO Congress reporter Kyle Cheney tweeted a copy of the rule book Rep. Doug Collins is demanding Nadler use. Here's a larger image:

I love the part where everyone isn't supposed to suggest any mendacity, from obstructing justice, to lying, to being intellectually dishonest.

Apparently Collins is afraid of the truth. Or he wants to push the committee into a full-blown impeachment inquiry, which is the only way those terms can be used.

I expect Monday's hearing to be constantly interrupted by whining Republicans shouting, "Point of order!" every other minute just to be as obnoxious as possible. We will, of course, have the live stream here on the site so we can all watch together as Doug Collins grows more and more apoplectic at Dear Liar's lying ways.