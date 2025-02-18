Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1965 the Kinks were at #1 on the UK singles chart with 'Tired Of Waiting For You', the group's second UK #1.

First Draft: America Goes From Nazi Punching To Nazi Coddling.

Mock Paper Scissors: Belching Leopards: An Update.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Normies Didn’t Vote for Martial Law.

Attention space nerds! Nothing to be alarmed about, but scientists see powerful explosion from mysterious, unknown object in space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com