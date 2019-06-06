RNC Chair: Americans Should Be Celebrating Trump On The 75th Anniversary Of D-Day

There really are no limits for these disgusting Trump cultists. Instead of honoring the sacrifices of the men and women who actually served during D-Day, in their view we should instead be honoring Dear Leader, Donald Trump.

Ronna McDaniel's 'interesting' suggestion (interesting, as in vile) for Americans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day: celebrate the fact that Donald Trump is the president of the United States.

McDaniel was speaking with another Trump cultist, Stuart Varney, on Fox Business News where they were bemoaning that Trump's UK visit kept getting such negative coverage back home.

Ronna McDaniel: “And I just have a reminder for the media: He is your president too. This is our president. This is our country. “We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day,” McDaniel said. “This is the time where we should be celebrating our president, the great achievements of America, and I don’t think the American people like this constant negativity.” “There are times when we should be lifting up our president, especially when he’s overseas."

The Republicans posted her hero worship to their twitter feed.

.@GOPChairwoman: We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day. This is the time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America, and I don't think the American people like the constant negativity. pic.twitter.com/FpGWbGMuX7 — GOP (@GOP) June 5, 2019

...and twitter got pissed, in a hurry.

D-Day doesn’t stand for Donald-Day. — KattsDogma (@KattsDogma) June 5, 2019

No, D-Day is not for "celebrating our president." What a vile statement. — John Miller-Barron (@JMillerBarron) June 5, 2019

Like Memorial Day, it's a solemn day of remembrance, not a frolicsome celebration. And it has nothing whatsover to do with HIM. 🙄😡 — Carla (@KaliMa44) June 5, 2019