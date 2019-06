Here at C&L we've been following the story of Carlos Maza versus a specific YouTube channel that engages in anti-gay harassment specifically of him, by name.

This week Samantha Bee focused outrage on YouTube's continued hosting of those videos, as well as YouTube's algorithm allegedly encouraging pedophiles with "suggested" home videos of younger and younger children.

YouTube’s algorithm has been curating home movies of unwitting families into a catalog of semi-nude kids, we found.



YT often plays the videos after users watch softcore porn, building an audience of millions for what experts call child sexual exploitationhttps://t.co/zNwsd9UsgN — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) June 3, 2019

It's long past time for Congress to regulate social media platforms.