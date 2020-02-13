Samantha Bee Destroys Prager 'University' For Being 'Truly Batshit'

Samantha Bee aimed her usual hard-hitting reporting lens at what seems laughable, but is truly a dangerous phenomenon: Prager U's website. Yes, that's right, Dennis Prager and his "University" (that is not a University and says so as soon as you open its page) have a humongous following and over a BILLION WITH A "B" views. As Bee notes, it's not just for scaring your grandparents - that's what Fox News is for. This ish is for TEENS.

BEE: Prager U gets those views the same way a lot of YouTube channels do, which is by producing short, fun videos that are mostly hosted by the worst people. {Bee plays a Will Witt video reading BOARD BOOKS about gender and saying indoctrination starts at 4 - 8 years old.} That's bad, but the worst part is that he thinks this baby board book is for 8-year-olds. [...] Prager U continues Dennis' love of right-wing celebrities, using conservative experts and stars to add a veneer of respectability to the site, legitimizing much of their shitty and factually untrue commentary. I mean, just look at some of the experts they've got! (Video:)

"I'm Pete Hegseth!" "I'm Greg Gutfeld!" "I'm Tucker Carlson." "I'm Mike Rowe." "I'm Yakov Smirnoff for Prager University!"

(end video) Cuz there's nothin' the kids love more than Yakov Smirnoff. With these so-called experts and Yakov Smirnoff, Prager U makes itself look completely neutral as if they're just presenting the facts! With this strategy, the site's videos can present some truly batshit ideas!

What are those ideas? Well, Bee showed clips from Prager U that ask such probing questions as:

"If sex doesn't mean anything, why would a woman feel violated by an unwanted touch?" (as in, Rape the Slut!)

"When Planned Parenthood says it's devoted to women's reproductive rights, what it means is it's devoted to aborting as many babies as possible!" (as in, BABY KILLERS AAAAAAUUUUUGGGHHHH)

"If god were depicted as female, young men would deem traits such as compassion, mercy, and care for the downtrodden as feminine, and not identify with them!" (As in, how the f*ck do women identify with those traits then, if god is depicted as male omfg this sh*t is so f*cking stupid)

Don't forget what the author of this post inflicted on you poor readers last October: Dennis Prager's bananas notion that men only grow beards so that people know they are not women.

But back to Sam Bee, she concludes the following:

BEE: Prager U is actually dangerous. They're reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda. They trick kids into thinking their videos are educational, even though Prager U is as much of a real college as Monsters University.

Over a billion views, friends. Let's indoctrinate them while they're young.