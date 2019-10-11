Dennis Prager: Men Grow Beards To Say 'Hello, I'm Not A Female!'

Ever wonder why men grow beards? Ever wonder if men who grow beards can still be good people? Ever wonder how to blame the movement that gives women equal rights under the law for the facial grooming habits of men? Well, Sweethearts, you've come to the right place!

Dennis Prager, of the highly esteemed and forward thinking and probably-not-at-all-fraudulent Prager University, has the answers. Yes, the man who said, "Equality in the way the left means it, has caused more evil in the last hundred years than any other value," is troubled by the natural follicular protrusions that some men choose to leave unfettered and unmolested, to grow and thrive in their natural glory. When going after equality isn't getting anywhere, go after beards.

We went from almost all men in America, who had a clean-shaven look, to a lot of young men have beards. I mean, I think, clearly, I mean, I know terrific guys with beards, for some I think it's just, they think they look good, or their girlfriend thinks they look good or their wife thinks they look good, which is fine enough for me, that's a good enough reason.

OH THANK YOU DENNIS FOR THE PERMISSION MEN YOU MAY GO ABOUT GROWING YOUR BEARDS IF YOU BELIEVE IT INCREASES YOUR CHANCES OF BURYING THE BANANA WINK WINK

But I think for some, there's something else at work, here. And again, for some, this is not...but enough for me to make this point, and that is, masculinity has been devalued tremendously. Many, many young men don't know what it means to be masculine, because feminism and the left have crapped on masculinity.

[...]

Toxic masculinity is, for the left, redundant. All masculinity is toxic. So I think a certain number of young men have only one way of saying, "Hello, I'm not a female!" And that is to grow a beard. I do believe that. I do think that's a factor.

REALLY? (Idris Elba and Jason Mamoa would like a word...)

Image from: Flilckr

Image from: Wikimedia Commons

Yeah, these men and just so many others have grown beards so they can convey the sentiment,

hELLo I aM NoT A fEmaLe

because they've been so emasculated by feminism.

This would all be hilarious if it weren't for the fact that so many people believe this horsesh*t. Prager U has over 335,000 followers on Twitter. Dennis Prager himself has 218,000 followers. Just on that platform.

If you google Prager University, the FIRST THING YOU WILL SEE is it's own admission that it's neither accredited, nor a university.

Image from: screenshot

I clicked on the website (so you don't have to) to see it claim to have over one billion views of its five-minute videos by the likes of Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens, along with these lovely fireside chats with ole' Dennis. Mother Jones reporting confirms this.

So, we can laugh, and indeed, we do to keep from running head-on into traffic. But never forget the hold this kind of thinking has on millions of people living in this nation.