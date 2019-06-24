Shep Smith Tears Into Trump And Pence Over Mistreatment Of Migrant Children

Fox News host Shepard Smith eviscerated Vice President Pence and Donald Trump over the inhuman treatment migrant children have been receiving while under their care after they were put into concentration camps, separated from their families and deprived of basic necessities.

The New York Times had an explosive report about one overcrowded border station in Clint, Texas.

Children as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears, are caring for infants they’ve just met, the lawyers said. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teenage mothers are wearing clothes stained with breast milk. Most of the young detainees have not been able to shower or wash their clothes since they arrived at the facility, those who visited said. They have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap. “There is a stench,” said Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School

When Trump's vice president was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if this treatment horrified him as a father and a supposed man of faith, Pence deflected, instead expressing more outrage at migrants. "No American should approve of this mass influx of people coming across our border." he snarled.

What the f**k! Pence supports torturing these children because Trump can't get an immigration deal. What a snide piece of garbage he is.

"Didn't answer the question yet again," Shep observed.

Smith then played video of a Justice Department lawyer arguing before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that children don't need soap, toothbrushes and blankets to be safe and sanitary.

"Soap and toothbrushes are not optional for children in detention, they are necessary," Smith agreed.

He continued, "Were these particular children prisoners of war rather rather than innocent children, failure to provide those necessities would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Yet President Trump claims his administration is doing 'a fantastic job under the circumstances.'"

Trump acts like a 'miser in chief' most of the time and boils the value of an American life to their trade value. In response Marcy Wheeler tweeted this:

Observation: The government spent far more money moving 300 kids out of a place where reporters had discovered they didn't have toothbrushes than they would have spent on toothbrushes.

— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 24, 2019

The Trump administration is doing a fantastic job at being cruel and inhumane.

After listening to Mike Pence's response to Jake Tapper's question, he should resign immediately.

These phony faith-based crackpot men of God (Trump now includes himself among them) are more of a menace to migrant children seeking asylum than they are to murderous dictators in North Korea and Russia.