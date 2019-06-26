Stupidest Comment Of The Day: Brian Kilmeade Edition

Wow. Just Wow. Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:
STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): He'd better, his name's on it.
KILMEADE: But he's like the king of England on this. He assigns the people, they're going to say why are most of them Democratically affiliated. Aren't you concerned about the perception if you hire people like that to do this job? Do you feel why some feel there was an agenda in there? So, [Rep.] Jerry Nadler [(D-NY)], if you ever watch him in these hearings, they often get out of control. I sense that this ping-pong could go the other direction.
DOOCY: Mueller's a smart guy.
JEDEDIAH BILA (GUEST CO-HOST): If he doesn't know it now I'm pretty sure he's sitting with a highlighter going over it, because he's going to want to make this his moment.